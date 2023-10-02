Bills lose cornerback White to season-ending torn Achilles tendon, prepare to welcome back Miller

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27), center, is assisted onto the back of a cart after sustaining an injury during the second half an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White will require season-ending surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon, coach Sean McDermott announced on Monday. White’s injury is the second major one sustained by the seventh-year player, who had just returned in November after missing a calendar year recovering from a torn right knee ligament. Despite the injury to White, the team is also preparing to welcome back edge rusher Von Miller. Miller’s pending return represents a bright side for the Bills, who have won three straight and prepare to travel to play a “home” game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.

