Bills lose cornerback White to season-ending torn Achilles tendon, prepare to welcome back Miller

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White will require season-ending surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon, coach Sean McDermott announced on Monday. White’s injury is the second major one sustained by the seventh-year player, who had just returned in November after missing a calendar year recovering from a torn right knee ligament. Despite the injury to White, the team is also preparing to welcome back edge rusher Von Miller. Miller’s pending return represents a bright side for the Bills, who have won three straight and prepare to travel to play a “home” game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.