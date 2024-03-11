Bills lock up left tackle Dawkins to a 3-year contract extension and re-sign DB Lewis to 2-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement to sign left tackle Dion Dawkins to a three-year contract extension that locks up the starter through 2027, with the deal also expected to provide the team salary cap relief this season. Dawkins was entering the final season of a four-year contract, and due to count more than $16.6 million against the salary cap. Buffalo has spent the past few weeks slashing payroll after entering the offseason projected to being a league-high $44 million over the cap. The Bills also re-signed backup defensive back Cam Lewis to a two-year, $4 million contract, the player’s agent Sean Stellato said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.