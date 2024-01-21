Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard inactive for playoff game against Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Terrel Bernard was listed as inactive because of a right ankle injury for the team’s divisional round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bernard was hurt in a 31-17 playoff-opening win against Pittsburgh on Monday. Bills starting cornerback Rasul Douglas and starting nickelback Taron Johnson are listed as active. Kansas City defensive end Charles Omenihu is active after being listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury and illness.

