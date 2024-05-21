Bills linebacker Matt Milano still at least a month away from being cleared to practice, coach says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says linebacker Matt Milano isn’t expected to be cleared to resume practicing until the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp next month at the earliest. McDermott adds Milano has spent much of the past month working out in Buffalo, and the eighth-year player remains on track in his recovery after sustaining a severe injury to his right leg in Week 5 of last season. Milano was spotted watching practice from the sideline during Buffalo’s second day of voluntary spring sessions. McDermott said starting right tackle Spencer Brown is being eased back in after having offseason shoulder surgery.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.