Bills linebacker Matt Milano keeps quiet while marching to his own ‘boom, boom’ beat

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano is a player of few words while marching to his own boom, boom, boom beat on the field. Just don’t suggest Milano’s into house music as some of his teammates have done. Without saying what music he’s into, Milano says he’s into football. That’s a reflection of a player who’s as intensely focused on his private life as he is on running down an opponent on the field. He’s picking up where he left off last season, when Milano earned his first All-Pro selection. Milano is second on the team in tackles and leads the Bills with two interceptions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.