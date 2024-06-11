Bills linebacker Matt Milano cleared to resume practicing for 1st time since leg injury last season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been cleared to resume practicing, with coach Sean McDermott saying the seven-year starter is projected to be a full-go once training camp opens next month. McDermott said Milano was being eased back into action and would be a limited participant in practice as the Bills opened a three-day mandatory minicamp. The 29-year-old Milano has been sidelined since sustaining a severe injury to his right leg in Week 5 last season. Buffalo opened mandatory camp minus several injured regulars, including rookie running back Ray Davis, and linebacker Nick Morrow, a veteran offseason free agent addition. McDermott did not reveal the nature of their injuries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.