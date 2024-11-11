Bills linebacker Matt Milano cleared to begin practicing 3 months after tearing left biceps

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott announced starting linebacker Matt Milano will resume practicing this week after missing three months with a torn left biceps, but won’t be ready to play against Kansas City on Sunday. The move opens a 21-day window for Milano to be activated off injured reserve. The AFC East-leading Bills enter their bye week after hosting the Chiefs. The earliest the eighth-year player can return is for Buffalo’s home game against San Francisco on Dec. 1. McDermott said rookie receiver Keon Coleman will miss his second straight game with a wrist injury.

