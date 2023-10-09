Bills’ LB Milano and DT DaQuan Jones out indefinitely with injuries that require surgery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are already thin at cornerback and their defense will be further depleted with starting linebacker Matt Milano and starting tackle DaQuan Jones out indefinitely because of injuries. Coach Sean McDermott said Milano will require surgery to repair an injury to his lower right leg, and Jones will require surgery to repair an injured pectoral muscle. McDermott did not provide any further details on the severity of the injuries, and said it was too early to determine a timetable on how much time both players will be sidelined after being hurt in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville in a game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

