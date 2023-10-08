Bills LB Matt Milano sustains knee injury in 1st-quarter pileup, won’t return vs Jaguars

LONDON (AP) — Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano sustained a knee injury in the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ruled out. Milano was injured while pressuring Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a 3rd-and-6 from the Buffalo 10. Milano was carted off the field after making three tackles in the game. He was named first team All-Pro by the Associated Press last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.