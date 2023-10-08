Bills LB Matt Milano sustains knee injury in 1st-quarter pileup, won’t return vs Jaguars

By The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during an NFL football game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano sustained a knee injury in the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ruled out. Milano was injured while pressuring Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a 3rd-and-6 from the Buffalo 10. Milano was carted off the field after making three tackles in the game. He was named first team All-Pro by the Associated Press last season.

