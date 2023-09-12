Bills’ Josh Allen has one of his worst days in the NFL in a loss to the Rodgers-less Jets

EAST RUTHEERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles tendon injury early in his debut with the Jets, the Buffalo Bills seemingly had an easy path to a season-opening win at MetLife Stadium. They didn’t count on Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen messing things up with one of his worst games in the NFL, turning the ball over four times. Allen threw three interceptions and lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter of what became a 22-16 overtime loss. Allen says he feels like “the reason” the Bills lost. He is now 0-5 in overtime games, including two setbacks in the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.