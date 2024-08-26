Bills’ Josh Allen enters 7th season focused on increasing his leadership role on team in transition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains his playful self while taking a more serious approach entering his seventh season. At 28, he’s now the face and voice of a franchise in attempting to carry over past success on a team in transition after parting ways with six of eight captains this offseason. The mantle of leadership now falls on Allen, who has taken his responsibilities to heart. The quarterback is spending more time with his new group of receivers to work on timing and rapport. And no task is beneath him, whether it’s addressing reporters a day after his grandfather died or handling all the passing drills during practice, when the Bills were short-handed at quarterback.

