Bills’ injury-depleted defense gets thinner with S Hyde and CB Benford ruled out against Broncos

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ injury-depleted defense will be without two more starters after safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Christian Benford were ruled out from playing against the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Neither practiced this week after getting hurt in a 24-18 loss at Cincinnati last weekend. Hyde sustained a neck/stinger injury and Benford hurt his hamstring. Starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, meanwhile, is listed as questionable after opening the week in the concussion protocol.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.