Bills hire ex-Titans assistant Scott Booker as nickelbacks coach and senior defensive assistant

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills hired former Tennessee Titans assistant Scott Booker to the role of nickelbacks coach and senior defensive assistant. Booker spent the past six seasons in various defensive roles, including safeties coach, with the Titans. He takes on a prominent position in Buffalo on Sean McDermott’s revamped defensive staff now headed by newly promoted coordinator Bobby Babich. Before joining the Titans, Booker spent 15 seasons coaching at various colleges, including Nebraska in 2017 and Notre Dame from 2010-16.

