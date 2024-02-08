Bills hire ex-Saints assistant Ronald Curry to coach QBs as part of offseason staff shuffle

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ronald Curry is going from working with Derek Carr in New Orleans to Josh Allen in Buffalo after being hired as the Bills quarterbacks coach. Curry fills the role left open by Joe Brady, who takes over as the team’s offensive coordinator. Curry is a former NFL receiver and spent the past eight years with the Saints. The Bills also announced the hiring of Jahmile Addae as cornerbacks coach. A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press, Addae replaces John Butler, who reached a mutual agreement with the team to not return after six seasons in Buffalo. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal Butler’s departure.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.