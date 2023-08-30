Bills GM Brandon Beane anticipates Von Miller to be activated after missing 4 games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane anticipates edge rusher Von Miller to be activated after spending the NFL-minimum four weeks on the physically unable to perform list. And the GM didn’t rule out Miller making his debut in Week 5, when the team plays Jacksonville in London. Miller has been sidelined since tearing a right knee ligament in November. Beane on Wednesday also announced a move to address the team’s depth at middle linebacker. The Bills are preparing to sign Christian Kirksey to the practice squad. And the GM says the Bills plan to bring in a quarterback to compete with backup Kyle Allen.

