Bills GM Beane relieved by record jump in NFL salary cap while still left with plenty to slash

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was relieved upon hearing the NFL announce a record $30.6 million jump in its salary cap for the 2024 season. The number was higher than Beane expected, though it still leaves him with plenty of work to do in slashing payroll. The Bills entered the offseason with the league’s worst salary cap number. The cap increase to $255.4 million left Buffalo about $44 million over. Beane has already begun by restructuring the contract of offensive lineman Connor McGovern, with several more moves expected to come within the next two weeks.

