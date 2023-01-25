Bills GM Beane facing offseason salary cap challenges

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is ruling out making any major offseason splashes in free agency by saying salary cap restrictions will make it difficult to retain his own players. Beane projects the Bills are already over the projected cap limit, which means he’s going to have to start cutting players before he can begin acquiring them. Buffalo has 21 players eligible to become unrestricted free agents, including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer. Beane says he’s going to have to be creative in retooling a 13-3 team which was eliminated by Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs.

