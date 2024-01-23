Bills GM backs McDermott and dismisses notion of team plateauing after latest division-round loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane backed the job coach Sean McDermott did in the face of criticism and a midseason slump, while dismissing the notion the team has plateaued after being eliminated in the divisional playoff round for a third consecutive season. At the same time, Beane raised a red flag in assessing offseason challenges he faces rebuilding a roster that currently features 22 pending unrestricted free agents while being handcuffed by salary cap restraints. Beane spoke during end of season news conference following Buffalo’s 27-24 loss to Kansas City in the divisional playoff round.

