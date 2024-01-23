Bills GM backs McDermott and dismisses notion of team plateauing after latest division-round loss

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane praised the job Sean McDermott did in the face of criticism and a midseason slump on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 while dismissing the notion the team has plateaued after being eliminated in the divisional round for a third consecutive season. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane backed the job coach Sean McDermott did in the face of criticism and a midseason slump, while dismissing the notion the team has plateaued after being eliminated in the divisional playoff round for a third consecutive season. At the same time, Beane raised a red flag in assessing offseason challenges he faces rebuilding a roster that currently features 22 pending unrestricted free agents while being handcuffed by salary cap restraints. Beane spoke during end of season news conference following Buffalo’s 27-24 loss to Kansas City in the divisional playoff round.

