Bills get final OK from Erie County to build new stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The groundbreaking for the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium can begin after the Erie County legislature voted unanimously in favor of approving construction of the 60,000-plus seat $1.54 billion facility. The vote was the final formal step for the stadium to be built across the street from the Bills current home in suburban Buffalo. Construction is on track to start in June and scheduled to be completed in time for the start of the 2026 season. The county approval comes 13 months after the Bills reached a tentative agreement with the state and county, which are committed to funding $850 million of the cost.

