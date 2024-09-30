Bills’ first loss of the season exposes some of their deficiencies that an unbeaten start covered up

BALTIMORE (AP) — Some of the major concerns around the Buffalo Bills came to a head in a 35-10 rout at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Their first loss of the season exposed their lack of playmakers and depth with injuries especially on defense taking a toll. Josh Allen and the offense could not muster much of a response to what Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens did when they had the ball. And the defense missing Terrel Bernard and Taron Johnson struggled to handle being pushed around physically.

