Bills finalize agreement on new stadium with state, county

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills moved one major step closer to breaking ground on their new stadium by June 1 after formally submitting the final contractual agreements — including a 30-year lease — to the county. The county’s approval would clear the way for construction on the now-projected $1.5 billion-plus, 60,000-plus seat facility to begin across the street from the Bills current stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The cost of the facility has increased from the original estimate of $1.4 billion. A majority of the construction is expected to be completed in time for the 2026 season.

