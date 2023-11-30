Bills enter their bye week at 6-6 and stinging from a series of close calls and late-game collapses

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills enter their bye week off at 6-6 and stinging from a series of close calls and late-game collapses. All six of Buffalo’s losses have been determined by less than six points, with two ending in overtime. The latest was a 37-34 overtime loss at Philadelphia in which the Bills squandered leads in the final two minutes as well as overtime. The offense, defense and special teams can all share the blame. And that leaves coach Sean McDermott spending the week off searching for solutions if the Bills intend on making a late-season playoff push.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.