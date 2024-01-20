Bills elevate LB A.J. Klein from practice squad ahead of playoff game vs Chiefs

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (52) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during the fourth quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills elevated linebacker A.J. Klein and wide receiver Andy Isabella off their practice squad a day before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional round playoff game. The Bills also released punter Matt Haack from their practice squad in a move that indicates Sam Martin has been cleared to play. Martin was listed as questionable to play after hurting his left hamstring in a playoff-opening win over Pittsburgh on Monday. Klein’s elevation comes with starting linebacker Terrel Bernard’s status uncertain due to a right ankle injury sustained against the Steelers.

