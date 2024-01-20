Bills elevate LB A.J. Klein from practice squad ahead of playoff game vs Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills elevated linebacker A.J. Klein and wide receiver Andy Isabella off their practice squad a day before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional round playoff game. The Bills also released punter Matt Haack from their practice squad in a move that indicates Sam Martin has been cleared to play. Martin was listed as questionable to play after hurting his left hamstring in a playoff-opening win over Pittsburgh on Monday. Klein’s elevation comes with starting linebacker Terrel Bernard’s status uncertain due to a right ankle injury sustained against the Steelers.

