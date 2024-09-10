Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau showing ‘Groot-like’ growth after 3-sack season opener

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals as Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau was first labeled with the nickname “Groot” during his redshirt freshman college season at Miami in 2019. The comparisons to the Marvel Comics’ tree-like character with spikey hair and long-limbed arms remain unmistakable. Rousseau has maintained his spikey hairstyle and carries himself with a substantial wingspan to accompany his 6-foot-6, 266-pound frame. And he’s finally beginning to show signs of playing an impactful role after spending his first three seasons lacking consistency. Rousseau opened the season with a career-best three sacks and a forced fumble in helping rally the Bills to beat Arizona.

