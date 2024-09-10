Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau showing ‘Groot-like’ growth after 3-sack season opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau was first labeled with the nickname “Groot” during his redshirt freshman college season at Miami in 2019. The comparisons to the Marvel Comics’ tree-like character with spikey hair and long-limbed arms remain unmistakable. Rousseau has maintained his spikey hairstyle and carries himself with a substantial wingspan to accompany his 6-foot-6, 266-pound frame. And he’s finally beginning to show signs of playing an impactful role after spending his first three seasons lacking consistency. Rousseau opened the season with a career-best three sacks and a forced fumble in helping rally the Bills to beat Arizona.

