Bills designate tight end Knox, cornerback Elam as candidates to return from injured reserve

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills opened a three-week window for tight end Dawson Knox and cornerback Kaiir Elam to resume practicing and be activated off injured reserve. Knox has missed five games since having surgery for a wrist injury. Elam has missed four games with an ankle injury. The moves come as Buffalo returns from its bye week and prepares to travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Cornerback Dane Jackson has been cleared from the concussion protocol and safety Taylor Rapp was scheduled to practice fully after missing a game with a neck injury.

