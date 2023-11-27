Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson confronts, appears to shove fan during loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson confronted Eagles fans and appeared to shove one of them during Buffalo’s loss on Sunday night. Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and other Bills players walked from the sideline toward the front row of stands at Lincoln Financial Field and started jawing at Eagles fans. Phillips got close to the face of one fan before Lawson walked up and seemingly put his hands on the spectator, according to video that circulating on social media. Security eventually intervened and the fan continued to shout toward the Buffalo players as they walked away.

