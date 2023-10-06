Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau out for game against Jaguars in London

WARE, England (AP) — Buffalo defensive end Greg Rousseau was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a foot injury. Bills coach Sean McDermott announced it Friday. Rousseau had two sacks in Buffalo’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins but hasn’t practiced this week. He has three sacks on the season and one forced fumble. The team hasn’t announced any changes in Von Miller’s status. McDermott says the edge rusher is “one day at a time” ahead of the matchup in London.

