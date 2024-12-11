Bills defense out to prove against high-scoring Lions that it’s better than its dud vs. Rams

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Cornerback Taron Johnson is still agitated over the dud the Buffalo Bills defense produced in giving up season worsts in points and yards, while melting down on third down in losing to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. There’s no better time or opportunity to show how much better they are than this Sunday. That’s when the Bills travel to play the NFC-leading Detroit Lions, who just happen to be leading the NFL in scoring and feature the same dynamic style of offense as the Rams. Johnson says the defense is taking on an attacking mindset in showing it’s not the same unit that unraveled in a 44-42 loss.

