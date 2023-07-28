Bills continue adding speed to their offense by signing receiver Andy Isabella

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Buffalo Bills continued an offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Isabella on Friday, July 28. Having yet to play up to expectations during his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Isabella gets a chance for a fresh start working in a Josh Allen-led offense in Buffalo. The signing came three days after he was released by the Ravens. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are continuing their offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Andy Isabella. The 26-year-old receiver joins Buffalo three days after being released by the Baltimore Ravens. Isabella has yet to play up to expectations since being selected by Arizona in the second-round of the 2019 draft. He has combined for 33 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns in 41 career games, and split last season between Arizona and Baltimore. Isabella now joins a crowded Stefon Diggs-headed receiver room that includes the offseason free-agent additions of speedsters Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield. Buffalo also signed cornerback Kyron Brown, released receiver Jalen Wayne, and designated cornerback Cam Dantzler as waived/injured.

