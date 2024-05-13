Bills coach Sean McDermott hiring former NFL ref John Parry, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person briefed on the hiring tells The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is getting help to address his red challenge flag decisions by hiring former NFL official John Parry to his staff. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move. Buffalo’s hiring of Parry to the role of officiating liaison was first reported by the New York Post. Parry spent 19 years as an NFL official, and the past five years serving as a rules analyst for ESPN. While most networks have hired former officials to provide analysis on penalties, the Bills are believed to be among the NFL’s first teams to have one on staff.

