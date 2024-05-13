Bills coach Sean McDermott hiring former NFL ref John Parry, AP source says

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, left, walks on the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2023. McDermott is getting help to address his red flag issues by adding former NFL official John Parry to his staff, a person with knowledge of the hiring confirmed to The Associated Press, Monday,May 13, 2024. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the hiring. The move was first reported by the New York Post. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person briefed on the hiring tells The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is getting help to address his red challenge flag decisions by hiring former NFL official John Parry to his staff. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move. Buffalo’s hiring of Parry to the role of officiating liaison was first reported by the New York Post. Parry spent 19 years as an NFL official, and the past five years serving as a rules analyst for ESPN. While most networks have hired former officials to provide analysis on penalties, the Bills are believed to be among the NFL’s first teams to have one on staff.

