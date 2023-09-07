Bills coach Sean McDermott feels invigorated in doubling up as defensive coordinator

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott feels invigorated in doubling up on his duties by taking over as defensive coordinator entering this season. And not even the prospect of opening the season on Monday night against the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers-led offense fazes him. The former Eagles and Panthers defensive coordinator is enjoying the chance to return to his roots and have a more hands-on role. McDermott takes over after Leslie Frazier elected to take the year off from coaching and instilling a more aggressive approach to Buffalo’s defense.

