Bills coach Sean McDermott feels invigorated in doubling up as defensive coordinator

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott listens to safety Micah Hyde during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. The Bills are drawing upon the lingering memories of an emotionally draining season last year by believing they are stronger because of it thanks to the emphasis coach McDermott placed on mental health. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott feels invigorated in doubling up on his duties by taking over as defensive coordinator entering this season. And not even the prospect of opening the season on Monday night against the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers-led offense fazes him. The former Eagles and Panthers defensive coordinator is enjoying the chance to return to his roots and have a more hands-on role. McDermott takes over after Leslie Frazier elected to take the year off from coaching and instilling a more aggressive approach to Buffalo’s defense.

