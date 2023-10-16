Bills coach says running back Harris has full movement after taken to the hospital with neck injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott expressed relief in saying initial tests indicate Damien Harris is trending in a positive direction after a neck injury led to the running back being transported by ambulance to the hospital. McDermott said Harris has full movement in providing the update following a 14-9 win over the New York Giants. Harris was hurt in the second quarter and flashed a thumbs up sign before being loaded into an ambulance. He was hurt after being tackled by linebacker Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard gain up the middle to convert a third-and-1 situation. Harris’ helmet appeared to hit Okereke squarely in the left shoulder.

