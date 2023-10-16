Bills coach says running back Harris has full movement after taken to the hospital with neck injury

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris is attended to by medical staff after taking a hard hit against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott expressed relief in saying initial tests indicate Damien Harris is trending in a positive direction after a neck injury led to the running back being transported by ambulance to the hospital. McDermott said Harris has full movement in providing the update following a 14-9 win over the New York Giants. Harris was hurt in the second quarter and flashed a thumbs up sign before being loaded into an ambulance. He was hurt after being tackled by linebacker Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard gain up the middle to convert a third-and-1 situation. Harris’ helmet appeared to hit Okereke squarely in the left shoulder.

