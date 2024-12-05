Bills coach McDermott showing a more playful side in guiding team to 5th straight AFC East title

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott has shown a more playful side of his personality in his eighth — and what so far stands as being — most successful regular season. He’s introduced “Dad Joke Fridays” and made snow angels on the field with quarterback Josh Allen after Buffalo clinched its fifth straight AFC East title last weekend. The looser, more outgoing approach has captured his players’ attention. It’s translated into the Bills off to a 10-2 start and switching their focus to catching Kansas City for in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

