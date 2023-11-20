Bills coach McDermott says safety Taylor Rapp has chance to play day after neck injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp has gone from being loaded into an ambulance with what appeared to be a frightening neck injury on Sunday to having a chance to play at Philadelphia this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott provided the update on Monday in saying all medical tests have come back negative. Rapp was hurt after he and defensive back Taron Johnson both struck New York Jets running back Breece Hall in the open field in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 32-6 win.

