Bills coach McDermott rules out starting defensive tackle Oliver from playing Jets on Monday night

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver will miss a second week with a hamstring injury after coach Sean McDermott ruled out the starter from playing at the New York Jets on Monday night. McDermott said he’s hopeful Oliver can return the following weekend, when Buffalo hosts the Tennessee Titans. McDermott listed receiver Khalil Shakir, running back James Cook and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson as questionable. The three are scheduled to practice later in the day. Shakir has missed one game with a right ankle injury, and Johnson has been out since hurt his right forearm in Week 1.

