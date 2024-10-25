Bills coach McDermott rules out LB Bernard, DT Carter and WR Samuel from playing at Seahawks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott has ruled out starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, receiver Curtis Samuel and backup rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter from playing at Seattle on Sunday. Bernard is sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in a 34-10 win over Tennessee last weekend. It comes after Buffalo’s defensive signal-caller missed two games with a pectoral injury sustained in Week 2. McDermott says Carter will miss several weeks and require surgery to repair a wrist injury. Samuel is out indefinitely with a pectoral injury sustained on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.