Bills co-owner Kim Pegula makes 1st appearance at training camp since going into cardiac arrest

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula watched training camp practice from the front seat of the family’s SUV in making an encouraging first public appearance in 14 months since experiencing a debilitating cardiac arrest. Pegula could be seen through the side window of the vehicle, which was parked at the foot of the south end zone overlooking the team’s main practice field. She remained in the SUV through the end of practice and was kept company mostly by her son, Matthew, with her husband Terry Pegula regularly stopping by to chat. Pegula was most recently described as still dealing with significant language and memory issues after going into cardiac arrest in June 2022 shortly after celebrating her 53rd birthday.

