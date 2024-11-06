Bills bulk up defensive front by signing two familiar players: Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills bulked up their interior run defensive front with two familiar players by signing tackles Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson. The 32-year-old Phillips returns to Buffalo for a third stint in a signing that comes a day after he was released by the Dallas Cowboys. He played for the Bills in 2018-19 and 2022-23. Jefferson spent the 2020 season in Buffalo, and his signing comes a day after he was released by the Cleveland Browns. At 7-2, the AFC East-leading Bills are down two defensive linemen as they prepare to travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.