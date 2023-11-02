Bills bulk up defensive front by signing Linval Joseph and place cornerback Kaiir Elam on IR

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills bulked up their injury-depleted defensive front by signing veteran tackle Linval Joseph. The Bills made room on their roster by placing underperforming cornerback Kaiir Elam on injured reserve because of an ankle injury. It’s unclear when Elam was hurt. He was inactive in Buffalo’s last game. The 2022 first-round draft pick will miss a minimum of four games. The 35-year-old Joseph has been out of football since becoming a free agent in March after finishing last season with Philadelphia. He fills an immediate hole after starter DaQuan Jones tore his pectoral muscle last month. Buffalo plays at Cincinnati on Sunday night.

