Bills bring in defensive reinforcements with return of tackles Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills brought in familiar reinforcements to shore up an inconsistent run defense by signing tackles Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson. Both previously played in Buffalo, which should ease their transition. Phillips returns for a third stint with the Bills after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. Jefferson previously played for Buffalo in 2020, and joins the Bills after being cut by the Cleveland Browns. Meantime, the Bills offense could be missing two receivers for the game at Indianapolis. Amari Cooper and rookie Keon Coleman are both nursing wrist injuries.

