Bills brace for lake-effect storm that could dump more than 2 feet of snow before game against 49ers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills and the NFL are bracing for a major lake-effect snowstorm ahead of Sunday night’s game agains the San Francisco 49ers. Forecasts call for between 20 and 30 inches of snow to fall in the Buffalo area over a 12-to-16-hour period starting Saturday afternoon. Plows and backhoes were already arriving at the stadium Friday, with a dump truck spreading salt on parking lots and roads in anticipation of the storm. The Bills issued a call for volunteers to sign up as prospective snow shovelers. A Bills playoff game in January was postponed by a day because of a lake-effect storm.

