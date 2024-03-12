Bills announce contract with DaQaun Jones. Nicholas Morrow agrees to 1-year deal, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills say they’ve agreed to re-sign veteran defensive lineman DaQuan Jones to a two-year contract. A person with direct knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press the Bills also reached an agreement to sign linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. Jones is a 10-year veteran and was eligible to enter free agency after completing his two-year contract with Buffalo. Re-signing the 6-foot-4, 320-pound run-stopper was an emphasis for the salary cap-strapped Bills. Morrow gives Buffalo some depth at linebacker.

