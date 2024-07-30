Bills: Anderson expected to be released from the hospital after treatment for heat-related illness

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) looks on from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Alec Anderson was transported by ambulance to a hospital after experiencing heat-related issues following practice on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamil Krzaczynski]

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Alec Anderson is expected to be released from the hospital following a brief stay in which he was treated for heat-related illness symptoms. The team says Anderson was in good spirits during a phone conversation with Bills medical staff, general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott. The third-year player was expected to be released later in the afternoon. Anderson was taken to the hospital after he appeared to have difficulty getting up after the team’s post-practice stretching period.

