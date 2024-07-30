Bills: Anderson expected to be released from the hospital after treatment for heat-related illness

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Alec Anderson is expected to be released from the hospital following a brief stay in which he was treated for heat-related illness symptoms. The team says Anderson was in good spirits during a phone conversation with Bills medical staff, general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott. The third-year player was expected to be released later in the afternoon. Anderson was taken to the hospital after he appeared to have difficulty getting up after the team’s post-practice stretching period.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.