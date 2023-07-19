Bills and Raccuia part ways months after top executive finishes stadium negotiations

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills EVP/Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia speaks prior to a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday June 5, 2023. Raccuia, who played the lead role in negotiating the recently approved Buffalo Bills' $1.54 billion new stadium deal, is out as the franchise's top executive, team owner Terry Pegula announced on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes]

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with Ron Raccuia a few months after the franchise’s top executive completed negotiations to build a new stadium. Owner Terry Pegula cited a monthslong evaluation of the team’s business side in determining a need to revamp and improve the Bills’ structure. Pegula is also taking over the role of team president, which was previously held by his wife. Kim Pegula has been away from the team because of health issues. John Roth will assume Raccuia’s titles as the team’s executive vice president and COO.

