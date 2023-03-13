Bills agree to sign OL McGovern; re-sign Martin, Matakevich

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills punter Sam Martin (8) looks on during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills reached agreements on Monday, March 13, 2023, to re-sign punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich before they were eligible to become unrestricted free agents this week. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bryan Bennett]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the move confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern to a three-year contract. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal does not become official until the NFL’s signing period opens on Wednesday. In other moves, the Bills announced reaching agreements to re-sign punter Sam Martin, linebacker Tyler Matakevich and defensive back Cam Lewis. All three players were eligible to become free agents. Martin agreed to a three-year contract following his first season in Buffalo. Matakevich and Lewis agreed to one-year contracts.

