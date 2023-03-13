Bills agree to sign OL McGovern; re-sign Martin, Matakevich

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the move confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern to a three-year contract. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal does not become official until the NFL’s signing period opens on Wednesday. In other moves, the Bills announced reaching agreements to re-sign punter Sam Martin, linebacker Tyler Matakevich and defensive back Cam Lewis. All three players were eligible to become free agents. Martin agreed to a three-year contract following his first season in Buffalo. Matakevich and Lewis agreed to one-year contracts.

