Bills address post-NFL draft need by signing DT Poona Ford

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills addressed a post-NFL draft need by signing defensive tackle Kaylon “Poona” Ford to a one-year contract. Ford is listed at 5-foot-11 and 310 pounds and joins the Bills after spending five seasons in Seattle, including the past four as a starter. Ford was regarded as one of the top defensive linemen available in free agency and fills an immediate depth need along Buffalo’s front. General manager Brandon Beane anticipated addressing the position after failing to select a defensive tackle in the draft last weekend.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.