Bills address depth at safety by signing Dee Delaney to 1-year contract and cut receiver Cephus

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills addressed their depth at safety by signing Dee Delaney to a one-year contract. The 29-year-old Delaney has five seasons of NFL experience, including the past three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he had five starts in 49 appearances. He’s undrafted free agent out of The Citadel, and split his first two NFL seasons with Jacksonville in 2018 and Washington the following year. Delaney joins a Bills team in transition at safety, following the breakup of the Micah Hyde-Jordan Poyer starting tandem that had been together since 2017. Buffalo freed up a roster spot by releasing recently signed receiver Quintez Cephus.

