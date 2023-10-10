Bills address banged-up secondary depth by signing 12-year veteran Josh Norman to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills addressed their injury depleted secondary depth by signing cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad. Norman is a 12-year veteran after closing last season playing two games with the Carolina Panthers. It was his third stop in three years. The 35-year-old returns to Buffalo for a second stint after appearing in nine games with the Bills in 2020. The Bills have a major hole in their secondary with starting cornerback Tre’Davious White out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. Fellow starter Christian Benford did not play in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday because of a shoulder injury.

