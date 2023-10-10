Bills address banged-up secondary depth by signing 12-year veteran Josh Norman to practice squad

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills addressed their injury depleted secondary depth by signing cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills addressed their injury depleted secondary depth by signing cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad. Norman is a 12-year veteran after closing last season playing two games with the Carolina Panthers. It was his third stop in three years. The 35-year-old returns to Buffalo for a second stint after appearing in nine games with the Bills in 2020. The Bills have a major hole in their secondary with starting cornerback Tre’Davious White out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. Fellow starter Christian Benford did not play in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday because of a shoulder injury.

