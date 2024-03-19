Bills add pass-rushing depth by signing ex-Commanders DE Casey Toohill to a 1-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have added pass-rushing depth by signing free agent defensive end Casey Toohill to a one-year contract. The 27-year-old Toohill joins Buffalo after spending the past three-plus seasons with Washington. He had a career-best five sacks in 16 games last year for the Commanders last season. Toohill is listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. He was selected by Philadelphia in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Stanford. The Bills also announced re-signing backup running back Ty Johnson to a one-year deal, which he agreed to last week.

