Bills add experience at safety by signing Kareem Jackson to a 1-year contract

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills added depth to their retooled safety position by signing Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract. The 36-year-old Jackson has 14 years of NFL experience, and split a suspension- and fine-filled season last year between Denver and Houston. Selected by Houston in the first round of the 2010 draft, Jackson spent his first nine seasons playing cornerback before making the shift to safety after signing with Denver in 2019. In Buffalo, Jackson has the potential of shoring up a safety position that’s in transition following the offseason free-agent departure of Jordan Poyer and with Micah Hyde still unsigned and contemplating retirement.

